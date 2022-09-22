Active Covid cases in the country rise to 46,3421

With 5,443 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,53,042, while the active cases climbed to 46,342, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,429 with 26 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.