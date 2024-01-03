Activist Sandeep Pandey returns Magsaysay, US degrees over Gaza conflict

Protesting the role of the US in the Israeli attacks in Gaza, social activist Sandeep Pandey on Tuesday announced his decision to return the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award conferred on him in 2002.

The activist, associated with the Socialist Party (India), has also chosen to return his dual MSc degrees earned from US universities.

The Magsaysay award, funded primarily by the Rockefeller Foundation, raised concerns for Pandey due to its association with American foundations. In a statement shared with PTI, he expressed his discomfort with the US’s support for Israel in the ongoing offensive against Palestinian citizens.

“Given the role of US in blatantly supporting Israel in the current offensive against Palestinian citizens, more than 21,500 of whom are dead, and still continuing to sell arms to Israel, it has become unbearable for me to keep the award. I, therefore, am deciding to finally return the award too,” Pandey said in a statement mailed to PTI.

In addition to the Magsaysay award, Pandey has decided to return his dual MSc degrees in Manufacturing and Computer Engineering to Syracuse University and his PhD in Mechanical Engineering degree to the University of California at Berkeley.

“I think the US is one country which respects human rights the most and offers the best freedom of expression, but sadly it is true only within the country,” he stated. He emphasised that his decision stems from the US’s “double standards” in international affairs, particularly its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said in the statement.