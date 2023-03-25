Activists protesting against 'attack' on NREGA detained by Delhi Police

"Many Delhi University (DU) students as well as an American student were detained and taken to the Maurice Nagar Cyber cell station for simply holding a discussion on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), 2005 and the right to work. Several other activists were also detained when they went to the police station to support those who were detained," Raj Shekhar said.



Taking to Twitter, the NREGA Sangarsh Morcha shared a series of tweets about the incident.



In the video, police personnel were seen gathered around the students who were assembled to conduct the meeting.



Few moments later, they were removed from the spot and many were taken in police vans.