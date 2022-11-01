Activists welcome SC reiterating ban on 'two-finger test' on rape survivors

On Monday, October 31, the Supreme Court (SC) of India once again called for a ban on the “two-finger” test of rape victims and warned that persons conducting such tests will be held guilty of misconduct.

A bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli made the observation in an order overturning the acquittal of a rape accused by the Telangana High Court.

The two-finger test is an unscientific and regressive practice where two fingers are inserted into the vagina to assess the laxity of vaginal muscles and examine the hymen. In rape cases, this test is used to gauge whether a woman is sexually active or a virgin.

“This test has no scientific value; the absence of the hymen and laxity of the vaginal orifice may occur for reasons unrelated to sex,” a British Medical Journal (BMJ) article notes.