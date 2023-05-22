Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official.



The first tip-off came from a friend of the actor who found him lying motionless in the home bathroom and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on admission.



Rajput was born in Uttarakhand but settled in Delhi and started as a model-cum-actor as a child star in the glamour industry around 20 years ago.