Actor Rakul Preet Singh to appear before ED today in drugs-related money-laundering case

"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency today. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," said a source.



The anti-money laundering agency has been probing the drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years. A high-end drugs cartel was busted in 2017 by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. The racket indulged in supplying LSD and MDMA and other high-end narcotics. On this basis, the present case was lodged by the ED. The ED found that money from that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.