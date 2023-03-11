Actor-turned-MP Sumalatha to join BJP in K'taka

Mandya MP Sumalatha is all set to join BJP, the actor-turned-politician said in Mandya on Friday.



"I support the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she told reporters.



Sumalatha, wife of popular actor and politician late Ambareesh, an iconic figure of Vokkaliga community, stated that she thought about her move for a year. "Many leaders from BJP have invited me and I have decided to join the party," she said.



Her move has come as a much-needed succor to the ruling BJP which is trying to strengthen its roots in south Karnataka. Two ministers of the ruling BJP are keeping themselves away from party activities and are rumoured to be joining Congress.