Actor Vijay Babu on the run in rape case, files anticipatory bail plea

In his petition, he said that the actress is trying to blackmail him.



The actor said he has all evidences, including chat messages between him and the complainant, to prove his innocence and is ready to submit it before the court too.



The police suspect that Babu has fled the country and is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Babu, according to the police, is on the run after a female colleague hailing from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.



The complaint was registered on April 22.