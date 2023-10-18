Adani Group 'fleecing' people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a media report to accuse the Adani Group of over-invoicing in coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in electricity rates.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to come clean on the Adani issue by initiating a probe into the matter and defend his credibility.

"Why is the prime minister silent on the issue…I am only helping the prime minister and asking him to come clean by starting an investigation and defend his credibility," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief displayed a recent Financial Times report at the press conference which claimed that the Adani Group appears to have imported billions of dollars of coal at prices well above market value.

Gandhi claimed that as per the report Adani over-invoiced coal imports and took out Rs 12,000 crore from "people's pockets".