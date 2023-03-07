Adani Group powering BJP's electoral fortunes at expense of Indian power sector consumers, alleges Congress

"We earlier learned that, under the cover of your diplomatic initiatives, the Adani Group has been overcharging Bangladeshi consumers for electricity supplied from its Godda (Jharkhand) thermal power plant. The Gujarat state government has now acknowledged in a written reply that the average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power has gone up 102 per cent, from Rs 2.82 per unit in January 2021 to Rs 8.82 per unit in December 2022," Ramesh claimed.



The total amount paid for electricity by the Gujarat government to Adani Power increased from Rs 2,760 crore in 2021 to Rs 5,400 crore in 2022, he claimed.



The Congress leader alleged that was possible only after the Gujarat government modified the power purchase agreement with Adani Power on December 5, 2018, giving Adani much more favourable terms.



"The entire country knows who runs Gujarat; did you exercise your authority to grant your favourite businessmen another bonanza, this time at the cost of Gujarat's electricity consumers and taxpayers?" he said.



Ramesh urged the prime minister to break his "silence" on the issue.