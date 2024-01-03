Adani-Hindenburg row: SC cautions against use of unverified materials in filing of PILs

Delivering a verdict on a batch of pleas pertaining to Adani-Hindenburg controversy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 January cautioned against use of unverified and unrelated material in filing of public interest litigations (PILs).

Cautioning lawyers and members of civil society, a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud said that pleas lacking adequate research and relying on unverified and unrelated material tend to be "counterproductive".

“We must observe that public interest litigation and Article 32 of the Constitution was expanded by this court to secure access to justice and provide ordinary citizens with the opportunity to highlight legitimate cases before the court. It has served as a tool to secure justice and ensure accountability on many occasions where ordinary citizens have approached the court with well researched petitions that highlight a clear cause of action. However, petitions that lack adequate research and rely on unverified and unrelated material tend to be counterproductive,” said CJI Chandrachud, pronouncing the verdict on a batch of PILs seeking independent probe into Adani-Hindenburg row.

The bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, held that an unsubstantiated report in the newspapers should not be given credence over an investigation carried out by a statutory regulator but such reports of independent groups or investigative pieces by newspapers may act as “inputs” before the SEBI or expert panel formed by the apex court.