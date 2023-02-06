Adani looks at confidence-building measures as group prepays $ 1.1 billion

The promoters of Adani Group firms have prepaid $1.1 billion, or approximately Rs 9,000 crore, in debt ahead of its due date in September 2024.

The conglomerate made the payments, according to a statement from the business house, "because of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters' commitment to limit overall promoter leverage supported by Adani listed company shares."

Approximately 16.8 billion shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. (12% of founders' stock), 2.75 billion shares in Adani Green Energy Ltd. (3 per cent), and 1.17 billion shares in Adani Transmission will be released as a result of this prepayment (1.4 per cent).