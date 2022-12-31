Adani takes control of NDTV, buys promoters' stake at 17 pc premium to open offer price, Roys resign

Adani group on Friday gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

The Adani Group now holds 64.71 per cent of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), according to a regulatory filing.

In a later development, NDTV said the Roys, along with four other directors, have resigned following the change of ownership.

Besides, the former promoters of the news broadcaster have asked to be re-classified from 'Promoter' to 'Public' category shareholders, which was approved by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, stock exchanges and other necessary approvals.