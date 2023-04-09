Adani threat to national security, says Congress; illustrates deep ties between Adani-China in new video

Calling Adani "a threat to national security" Congress on Saturday released a new video illustrating the "chronology" of ties between Chinese firm PMC and Aadani.

The owner of PMC, Morris Chang is the son of Chang Chung-Ling, who has been a director of many Adani companies over the years and is a business associate of Vinod Adani, Congress claimed.

PMC has been building ports, container terminals, airstrips, electricity transmission lines, railway tracks, and so on in India. The video also alleges that PMC filed income tax returns for 2006 and 2012 using Adani group’s email id.