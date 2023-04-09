Adani threat to national security, says Congress; illustrates deep ties between Adani-China in new video
Chinese firm, PMC has been building ports, container terminals, airstrips, and electricity transmission lines said Congress
Calling Adani "a threat to national security" Congress on Saturday released a new video illustrating the "chronology" of ties between Chinese firm PMC and Aadani.
The owner of PMC, Morris Chang is the son of Chang Chung-Ling, who has been a director of many Adani companies over the years and is a business associate of Vinod Adani, Congress claimed.
PMC has been building ports, container terminals, airstrips, electricity transmission lines, railway tracks, and so on in India. The video also alleges that PMC filed income tax returns for 2006 and 2012 using Adani group’s email id.
According to Adani Watch, a non-profit project established by the Bob Brown Foundation, PMC operates from premises owned by Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group.
"The involvement of a Chinese-owned company in the establishment of critical infrastructure in India raises questions about national security. Despite being questioned about this, the ‘nationalist’ government of Narendra Modi has responded with a deafening silence," Adani Watch has said.
Congress's Chairperson of social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate opined, "Adani has engaged a Chinese company in the strategic projects of this country. The same China which encroached on our land, changed the name of our areas, due to which our soldiers were martyred. Is this treason? Adani is anti-national."
Echoing Congress' views, Faisal of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRR) questioned, "On one hand China is occupying Indian territory is this not threat to national security? Is Adani greater than India?"
