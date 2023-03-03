Adani to set up cement plants, data centre in Andhra Pradesh

Adani group will set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh as it looks to double down on its presence in the state, Karan Adani, founder family's scion, said on Friday.

The apples-to-airport group plans to double the capacity of the two sea ports it operates at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in the state, he said at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit here but did not give investment numbers.

The investments will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state, which created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs.