Adani Wilmar acquires popular rice brand Kohinoor

"Adani Wilmar is pleased to welcome Kohinoor brand to the Fortune family. Kohinoor is a trusted brand which represents the authentic flavours of India and is loved by consumers. This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment," said Angshu Mallick, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.



Mallick believes that the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth.