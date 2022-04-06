ADB projects India's economy to grow by 7.5pc in FY23; to pick-up to 8pc next fiscal

"South Asian economies are expected to expand collectively by seven per cent in 2022 and 7.4 per cent in 2023, with India -- the sub-regions largest economy -- expected to grow by 7.5 per cent this fiscal year (FY23) and eight per cent next fiscal year (FY24)," the agency's ADO report said.



Pakistan's growth is forecast to moderate to four per cent in 2022 on weaker domestic demand from monetary tightening and fiscal consolidation before picking up to 4.5 per cent in 2023, it said.



ADB said developing Asia's economies are predicted to grow by 5.2 per cent this year and 5.3 per cent in 2023, thanks to a robust recovery in domestic demand and continued expansion in exports.