Additional Solicitor General R.S. Suri passes away, CJI condoles

He has been appointed as Special Counsel by the Ministry of Law and Justice in December 2012 to represent the Government of India before the Supreme Court of India.



Suri was in the profession for more than four decades. Qualified with a degree in Law and Masters in Economics, he was called to the Bar in 1973 and founded Suri and Company, a Law Firm in 1984.



A trained Mediator, Suri was also considered one of the leaders in Domestic and International Arbitration, especially in commercial disputes.



He represented numerous leading Multi-National Corporations, such as Citibank, Bank of America, American Express Banking Corporation, ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, FedEx, Vodafone Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in various judicial fora in India.