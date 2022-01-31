Additional Solicitor General R.S. Suri passes away, CJI condoles
Senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General Rupinder Singh Suri passed away, sources said on Monday.
According to reports, he was battling Covid-related complications for over a week. He is survived by his wife Gurvinder and advocate daughters Suruchi and Simar.
Chief Justice N.V. Ramana condoled the demise of Suri, who was also the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
He was the Standing Counsel for Punjab before Supreme Court of India from 1987 to 2003, representing it in all legal matters including constitutional matters, river water disputes with other riparian states, service matters, excise matters, land acquisition matters, criminal matters, narcotics matters, terrorist matters, and commercial matters.
In recognition of his diverse contributions and expertise, he was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India in 2009.
He was appointed Additional Solicitor General in June 2020.
He has been appointed as Special Counsel by the Ministry of Law and Justice in December 2012 to represent the Government of India before the Supreme Court of India.
Suri was in the profession for more than four decades. Qualified with a degree in Law and Masters in Economics, he was called to the Bar in 1973 and founded Suri and Company, a Law Firm in 1984.
A trained Mediator, Suri was also considered one of the leaders in Domestic and International Arbitration, especially in commercial disputes.
He represented numerous leading Multi-National Corporations, such as Citibank, Bank of America, American Express Banking Corporation, ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, FedEx, Vodafone Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in various judicial fora in India.
