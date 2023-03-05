Adenovirus alarm: 36 children die in last nine days in Bengal

Similarly, the state health department sources said that Aarman Gazi, hailing from a family under Minakhan police station in Basirhat sub-division in North 24 Parganas district, got admitted to the same hospital last week with similar symptoms. He too died early Sunday at around 5 a.m.



Already, the state health department has issued an advisory for doctors, especially paediatricians to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children of two-years of age or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.



"The problem is that all the beds in the paediatric child-care units in the state are occupied. Similar rush of admission has been reported in the paediatric child care units of private hospitals. Cases of children with Adenovirus symptoms from district hospitals are also increasing," a state health department official said on condition of anonymity.