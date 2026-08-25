Adhikari’s ‘stay at home’ to Mamata sparks political turmoil in West Bengal

In a dramatic and disturbing development in West Bengal politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has effectively placed former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mamata Banerjee under an unofficial house arrest. This move comes amid escalating protests over unpaid welfare benefits under the renamed Annapurna Yojana scheme, previously known as Lakshmir Bhandar, which provides financial support to economically disadvantaged women in the state.

Banerjee, who has long been the dominant political force in West Bengal, has found her freedom of movement severely restricted. Adhikari publicly confirmed this when he responded to her announcement to join protestors on the streets, stating, “You do not have to leave the house. I will arrange to ensure that you do not step outside. Say what you have to on your Facebook Live 5 pm bulletins.” This blunt directive essentially confines the former chief minister to her residence and bars her from engaging with her supporters and the public directly.

Banerjee had earlier revealed that police vehicles and personnel were stationed vigilantly at the entry and exit points of her house, preventing her from leaving without special permission—which she had to seek from the Calcutta High Court for any public meetings or rallies. Her absence from significant public events such as this year’s Independence Day celebrations was conspicuous and fuelled speculation about her political status. Now, with Adhikari’s confirmation, allegations of repression and house detention have been substantiated.

The judiciary has so far provided limited relief for Banerjee and her party. The Calcutta High Court granted permission to two factions of the TMC—labelled the “new” and “Kalighat” factions—to conduct public rallies, with restrictions on crowd size and venue. However, these permissions come amid a pattern of obstruction by the police, who have repeatedly delayed or denied permission for public gatherings, effectively curtailing political activity of the opposition.

For instance, on 21 July, which the TMC commemorates as Martyrs’ Day, Kolkata Police initially refused permission for TMC’s rallies, only granting it after court orders and then assigning difficult locations. The party nonetheless staged a successful mega rally, underscoring Banerjee’s enduring mass appeal despite state restrictions. Yet the police filed a suo moto complaint alleging violations of court orders, intensifying pressure on the TMC and blaming its functionaries.

The apparent strategy of the BJP-led regime goes beyond restricting Mamata Banerjee’s mobility. It also involves fracturing opposition parties and engineering defections to weaken collective resistance. Similar tactics have been employed in Maharashtra and at the national level, where splits in parties like Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party have helped consolidate BJP’s dominance.