Adhikari’s ‘stay at home’ to Mamata sparks political turmoil in West Bengal
Undeclared house arrest of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee exposes deepening authoritarianism in West Bengal's political landscape
In a dramatic and disturbing development in West Bengal politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has effectively placed former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mamata Banerjee under an unofficial house arrest. This move comes amid escalating protests over unpaid welfare benefits under the renamed Annapurna Yojana scheme, previously known as Lakshmir Bhandar, which provides financial support to economically disadvantaged women in the state.
Banerjee, who has long been the dominant political force in West Bengal, has found her freedom of movement severely restricted. Adhikari publicly confirmed this when he responded to her announcement to join protestors on the streets, stating, “You do not have to leave the house. I will arrange to ensure that you do not step outside. Say what you have to on your Facebook Live 5 pm bulletins.” This blunt directive essentially confines the former chief minister to her residence and bars her from engaging with her supporters and the public directly.
Banerjee had earlier revealed that police vehicles and personnel were stationed vigilantly at the entry and exit points of her house, preventing her from leaving without special permission—which she had to seek from the Calcutta High Court for any public meetings or rallies. Her absence from significant public events such as this year’s Independence Day celebrations was conspicuous and fuelled speculation about her political status. Now, with Adhikari’s confirmation, allegations of repression and house detention have been substantiated.
The judiciary has so far provided limited relief for Banerjee and her party. The Calcutta High Court granted permission to two factions of the TMC—labelled the “new” and “Kalighat” factions—to conduct public rallies, with restrictions on crowd size and venue. However, these permissions come amid a pattern of obstruction by the police, who have repeatedly delayed or denied permission for public gatherings, effectively curtailing political activity of the opposition.
For instance, on 21 July, which the TMC commemorates as Martyrs’ Day, Kolkata Police initially refused permission for TMC’s rallies, only granting it after court orders and then assigning difficult locations. The party nonetheless staged a successful mega rally, underscoring Banerjee’s enduring mass appeal despite state restrictions. Yet the police filed a suo moto complaint alleging violations of court orders, intensifying pressure on the TMC and blaming its functionaries.
The apparent strategy of the BJP-led regime goes beyond restricting Mamata Banerjee’s mobility. It also involves fracturing opposition parties and engineering defections to weaken collective resistance. Similar tactics have been employed in Maharashtra and at the national level, where splits in parties like Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party have helped consolidate BJP’s dominance.
In West Bengal, the split within the TMC and defections underscore the BJP’s attempt to reduce a once formidable opposition into a marginalised presence—a “figure of speech” that exists only to satisfy procedural democratic requirements. At the same time, forcibly silencing Banerjee, a leader with deep grassroots connect and reputation as a fierce fighter for the marginalised, raises serious concerns about democratic health in the state.
Underlying much of this political friction are the protests by women beneficiaries over the delay and exclusion from payments under the Annapurna Yojana scheme. This program, a renamed version of Mamata Banerjee’s highly successful Lakshmir Bhandar initiative, was aimed at providing direct financial aid to women from economically weaker sections.
The BJP government’s approach—similar to those seen in Maharashtra and Delhi—includes conducting voter list revisions that exclude large numbers of women beneficiaries on technical grounds such as failure to submit e-KYC documents on time. In Maharashtra, for example, 92 lakh women were dropped from welfare lists; similar exclusions have occurred in West Bengal following the Election Commission’s revision of electoral rolls.
The delay and denial of these payments have sparked widespread unrest, with women staging mass protests that include blockades of government offices, train track occupations and barricading of major highways. These protests have been met with aggressive police action and political intimidation, intensifying the conflict between the ruling BJP administration and the opposition-protests base.
Despite the restrictions and political pressures, Banerjee’s influence remains formidable. Her supporters’ loyalty was evident when a rally she addressed against police obstruction swelled into a massive show of strength. Even in confinement, she continues to communicate with the public via social media, underscoring her enduring relevance.
Her rare brief escape from confinement two weeks ago to visit the family of Birju Koet, who died in police custody, was met with violent disruptions by BJP supporters. This incident bore resemblance to the detention of opposition leaders in Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting a worrying trend of authoritarian tactics used to stifle dissent in Indian politics.
The BJP’s revelation that Banerjee is under virtual house arrest—previously undisclosed—has shocked many and invalidated earlier speculation that she was politically weakened or defeated after the recent electoral loss. On the contrary, the move may galvanise her supporters and enhance her image as a resilient opposition icon fighting against repression.
The current political crisis in West Bengal reflects broader challenges facing democratic dissent in India under BJP governance. The BJP’s efforts to neutralise vigorous opposition through administrative and police powers, combined with divisive political manoeuvres, risk undermining the pluralism essential to a healthy democracy.
As welfare protests grow and opposition leaders face increasing restrictions, the political landscape in West Bengal remains volatile. Mamata Banerjee’s future political moves—whether she chooses to defy her “stay home” orders and re-engage her supporters in the streets—will be critical in shaping the state’s democratic trajectory.
For now, the message from the BJP government is clear: stay at home, Mamata. But as history shows, silencing such a powerful voice may only intensify the struggle to reclaim democratic space in West Bengal.