Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla receives Padma Bhushan

"The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling," he said in a statement on being conferred the award.



Thanking President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "prestigious honour", KM Birla accepted the award on behalf of his 1.4 lakh colleagues from 36 countries.



"This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group - in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good," he added.



In this year's Padma awards, late Areez Khambatta, founder of popular soft drink brand Rasna, has been awarded the Padma Shri posthumously along with billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, from the 'trade and industry' field.