Administer one additional dose of measles, rubella vaccines to children in vulnerable areas: Centre to states

"Since this dose of MRCV is being given to this cohort in "Outbreak Response Immunisation" (ORI) mode, these children should also be covered by first and second dose of MRCV according to the primary (routine) Measles and Rubella vaccination schedule," he said.



As the disease is known to witness a surge in cases of numbers from November to March, annually, the health ministry said an active fever and rash surveillance mechanism needs to be strengthened for early case identification.



"Head count survey of all children aged six months to five years must be undertaken in the vulnerable outbreak areas to facilitate full MRCV coverage in an accelerated manner. The institutionalised mechanism of District Task Force on immunisation under the leadership of the district collector must be activated to review the measles situation on a daily and weekly basis and plan the response activities accordingly," he said.