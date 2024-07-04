Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital days after discharge from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, 3 July, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.

The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

On 26 June, the Veteran BJP leader was admitted to the AIIMS.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister had been admitted in the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).