Aerospace engineer alleged of stealing sensitive data from DRDO lab gets bail in Karnataka

The 51st City Civil and Sessions Court observed that the offences are bailable and custody of the accused was not required for further investigation. The accused had been asked not to tamper with the evidence, witnesses and is directed to mark his attendance before CID cybercrime police station once in 15 days.



The prosecution argued that the accused had acted against the interest, security and integrity of the nation. However, the counsel for the accused denied all allegations against him. The allegations are made to prevent the accused from attending an interview for a senior post, they argued.



Chennuboina had completed B.Tech in Karnataka and hailed from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He resided in Judicial Layout of Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The order was given on April 8 and police are conducting further investigation.