AFSPA emboldening troops to indulge in custodial violence: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir is emboldening custodial violence and torture.

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to reports of alleged torture of three civilians by the army. The three men were found dead on December 22 near the site of an attack by militants in Poonch district.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured in the attack by the militants on December 21.

Owaisi termed the killing of three men as horrifying.

The Hyderabad MP posted on X that the compensation by the government is not enough.