AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal and Nagaland for 6 months from Oct 1

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, (AFSPA) in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months beginning from October 1.

The MHA in a notification said that the AFSPA has been extended for another six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in the Kohima district.

The AFSPA also extended in Mangkolemba, Mokochung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district, Yanglok police station in Longleng district, Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district, Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district of Nagaland.