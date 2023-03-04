After 10 weeks, actor Sheezan Khan gets bail in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Later, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Pawan Sharma had alleged that Khan and his family were pressurising her to adopt Islamic practices, plus other contentions that drove her to end her life, and demanded their arrest on charges of abetment to suicide.



Khan's mother and actor-sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaq Naaz hit back at the Sharma family for falsely implicating them, and addressed the media on how Tunisha was allegedly subjected to suffering by her own family, not giving her money, neglecting her mental health problems, among others.