After 13 years, MCD employees receiving salaries on 1st day of month: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met with sanitation workers and awarded certificates of permanence to 317 employees at an event held at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

During the event, Kejriwal said that after 13 years, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received their salaries on the first date of the month.

“I met with all the employees and everyone is extremely happy. Prior to this, in 2010, the employees were given salaries on a particular date. We will also make sure that the remaining employees are made permanent.

"This is my guarantee. We will fulfil every promise. Together, we will make Delhi not only the cleanest city in the country, but also in the world. We will involve the people of Delhi in this initiative,” Kejriwal said.