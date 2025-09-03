After 17 years, gangster Gawli walks out of jail as SC grants bail in murder case

After spending more than 17 years in prison, gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli was released from Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday, 3 September, following a recent Supreme Court decision granting him bail in a 2007 murder case, according to officials.

Gawli (76) is serving a life sentence for the killing of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. The Supreme Court, while hearing his case, took note of his prolonged incarceration and the fact that his appeal is still pending. Bail was granted by a bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh.

"After the completion of all legal formalities of the prisons department, Gawli came out of the jail around 12.30 pm," an official said. Family members, legal representatives, and supporters were present outside the prison to receive him.

Gawli was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The Supreme Court’s bail approval includes compliance with the terms and conditions laid down by the trial court.

The former legislator had earlier appealed the 9 December 2019 judgment by Bombay High Court, which had upheld the trial court's decision sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Gawli rose to prominence from Dagdi Chawl in Byculla and went on to establish the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He served as an MLA from Chinchpokli in Mumbai between 2004 and 2009.

His life sentence was handed down by a Mumbai sessions court in August 2012, which also imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh.