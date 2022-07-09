After 17 yrs, FIR registered against two chemists in Bihar

A court in Bihar's Sheohar district has directed the police to register an FIR against two chemists for allegedly selling expired medicines 17 years ago worth Rs 70.

The incident dates back to October, 2005. Surendra Raut, a resident of Barahi village had complained of abdominal pain.

As the pain became severe, he purchased medicines on the way to hospital from the chemist shop of Nand Lal Shah located at Adauri Chowk.