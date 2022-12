After 2 years, random Covid tests on international fliers start at Mumbai, Nagpur airports

After over two years, free random Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers have been launched again at the Mumbai and Nagpur international airports from Saturday, officials said here.



At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, two per cent of all international arrivals are being tested at random as per the latest Central and state guidelines.



The passengers are being identified by the respective airlines they have flown and guided to dedicated areas in the termininals for their RT-PCR tests, passengers must submit their samples and continue with their onward journey.



The testing labs will arrange to send the digital copy of the Covid-19 test results free of cost to the passengers directly, said the officials.



For convenience, the CSMIA testing facility is situated in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area and after the health-screening counters, which work 24x7.