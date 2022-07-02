After 2-yr hiatus, Bengal celebrates Rath Yatra with usual fervour

Banerjee inaugurated the Rath Yatra of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in South Kolkata.



TMC leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was present as three 30-foot chariots were pulled on B T Road at Belgharia near here by people.



BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar pulled a chariot at Cossipore area of north Kolkata, while the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the devotees at Marishda in Purba Medinipur district.



Around one lakh people turned out at Mahesh in Hooghly district to pull the famous chariot with the three sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - seated inside.



Most of them were not wearing masks ignoring the requests of the organisers and the administration as covid cases are rising.



"After muted celebrations for past two years, when the deities could not be taken out along the one km long traditional route, the centuries-old Mahesh Rath is again back in its original splendour this year," one of the priests of the Jagannath temple, Mahesh, said.