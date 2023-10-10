After 70,000 migrant pelicans recorded last winter, Bihar expects more

Bihar is expecting a big number of migratory winter birds this winter after the data compiled from last season showed that 70,000 migrant pelicans reached the state.

The forest and wildlife department said the survey was conducted in 76 wetlands across 26 districts of the state.

The officials are enthusiastic about more migratory birds to arrive from Siberia and eastern European countries in the wetlands of Bihar in the fresh winter session starting from now till March.

Releasing the data on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav, the environment, forest and climate change minister said, “We have conducted the survey from January 30 to February 12 in the 76 wetlands of Bihar and 69,935 migrant pelicans were registered in the state. 200 officials were involved in the counting. It has been observed that 24,000 migrant birds arrived this year,” Yadav said.