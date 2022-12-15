After a spate of attacks on police stations, Punjab on high alert

In a confidence building measure, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav stated that 404 gangsters have been apprehended in recent months. On the face of it, this may be of some consolation as a sign of proactive action- but in the light of the fact that almost 4000 persons of Punjab have been identified as being involved in radical activities, it is also alleged that of these more than 200 received money from the banned pro Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).



Although it is a matter of satisfaction that almost 1000 were short listed by the Punjab Police for their deradicalisation programme, with some success. But again the pro-Khalistani elements, mostly from outside India and at the behest of the ISI are hell bent on creating disturbances in Punjab.



There seems to be an eerie similarity between the present condition and the early days of Punjab terrorism of the 80's. Full credit to the mature leadership provided by the then Directors General of Police, Mr Julius Francis Ribeiro and the late Mr KPS Gill, that terrorism was wiped out. I was fortunate to receive able and timely guidance from Mr Ribeiro and Mr Gill during my tenure in Nainital and Moradabad; we were fortunate to receive contingents of the Punjab Police for close and coordinated action, which worked wonders in stamping out terrorism after years of persistent action against terrorists and their support systems.