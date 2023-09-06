After Air India, IndiGo offers one-time waiver to passengers over G20 Summit curbs

After Air India, now IndiGo has offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if passengers holding tickets from September 8 to 11 wish to change the date of travel or the flight due to enhanced security restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit.

“Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in an official notification on Wednesday.

"Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance,” it added.