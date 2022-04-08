After arrest, Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai suspended from government job

Apart from dereliction of duty, the health department has also accused him of sharing posts on social media regarding Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP-TET) paper leak. It also stated that an FIR was lodged against Dr Rai at Kanadia police station in Indore and he has been booked under various sections, including 323, 294 and 149 of IPC.



"Health department has suspended Dr Rai on grounds of dereliction of duty. He was found absent on his duty. Dr Rai had also made comments against the government," CMHO Indore Dr B.S. Setia said.



Dr. Rai's arrest and suspension came after his petition filed in the High Court with a prayer to get an FIR lodged against Laxman Singh Markam, OSD of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was dismissed by the High Court.



Markam lodged the complaint with police against Dr Rai after a screenshot of MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MP-TET) question paper went viral on social media in which the name of one Laxman Singh was visible in the screen shot. Dr Rai questioned who was this Laxman Singh?