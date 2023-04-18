After being presumed dead, Indian woman climber found alive on Mt Annapurna

After wrong information was spread in the media about the climber, the expedition company said: "We would like to bring to your attention an urgent notice regarding our climber. At this time, we do not have any confirmed reports, and it is our policy not to speculate on any potential outcomes. We want to assure you that a rescue mission is currently underway, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure a safe and successful outcome.



"We kindly request that you refrain from contacting our official numbers as our team is fully focused on the rescue operation. We will be providing regular updates through our social media channels, and we ask that you follow us there for the latest information."



According to Sherpa, Kaur's GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft).



She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5.15 p.m. on Monday.



At least three helicopters have been mobilised to trace Kaur.



Meanwhile, chances of finding another Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing after falling from 6,000m into a deep crevasse while descending from Camp IV on Monday, are slim, said base camp officials.