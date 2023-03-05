After bribery scandal, BJP may have to pay dearly for '40% commission' tag

At a time when the BJP was consolidating its strong position for the assembly elections without projecting former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, the issue of the BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa, being named as the prime accused in the Lokayukta trap case has upset the BJP's applecart, say insiders.



Following the campaign blitzkrieg by Modi and Amit Shah, the Congress, the JD (S) and other political parties of Karnataka seemed to be clueless. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah even called Modi a poll agent for his repeated visits.



After this incident, the opposition leaders have launched an all out attack on the BJP. The allegations of 40 per cent commission, which haunted the saffron party are back again and put the party into a defensive mode, say party insiders.