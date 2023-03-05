After Cambridge talk, Rahul Gandhi to address British Parliament

Former Congress president,Rahul Gandhi is set to address British Parliament as part of his 10-day visit to England.

During his three-day stay in London, the Wayanad MP will also be meeting Indian diaspora, hold private business meetings andalso give a talk at well-known London think tank, Chatham House.

Gandhi is accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) head, Sam Pitroda, who said that his London visit is just an “attachment” to his Cambridge University trip where he gave a presentation earlier this week.