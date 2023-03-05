After Cambridge talk, Rahul Gandhi to address British Parliament
Rahul Gandhi is set to address British Parliament as part of his 10-day visit to England
Former Congress president,Rahul Gandhi is set to address British Parliament as part of his 10-day visit to England.
During his three-day stay in London, the Wayanad MP will also be meeting Indian diaspora, hold private business meetings andalso give a talk at well-known London think tank, Chatham House.
Gandhi is accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) head, Sam Pitroda, who said that his London visit is just an “attachment” to his Cambridge University trip where he gave a presentation earlier this week.
As the per the India Today, Gandhi will deliver an address in the UK Parliament in the Grand Committee Room of the Palace of Westminster on March 6, in order to "embrace the cultural, social and business ties that bind both countries as the people are the living bridge".
Gandhi will also interact with about 2,000 members of the Indian diaspora community in London.
He is expected to meet the Labour Party’s Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Gandhi, who is a Visiting Fellow at the Cambridge Judge Business School, recently delivered the lecture to students at the university on the subject of ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.
He said that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance which drew a sharp reaction from the BJP who said that the Congress leader was “hallucinating" and makes such claims as he wants to create headlines wherever he goes.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines