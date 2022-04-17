After communal tension, prohibitory orders in Karnataka's Hubballi city

Protesting against the post, hundreds of people from minority community gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station seeking an action. The miscreants started stone pelting. The situation turned serious as two groups indulged in stone pelting.



Four police vehicles were damaged in the incident and 12 persons, including policemen, were injured in the clash. Further CCTV footage showing the incident of violence had gone viral, worsening the situation.



The violent crowd had also torched the vehicles. The police had even fired teargas to control the violent mob.