After Delhi HC grants interim relief, Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.



A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm.



Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.