After ECI's decision, Shiv Sena central office comes up in CM's hometown

Earlier, the Shiv Sena's central office was at the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar (Mumbai) which is in the control of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction headed by ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



The Shiv Sena Bhavan belongs to a Thackeray family trust as also the Prabodhan Prakashan with publications like dailies "Saamana", "Dopahar Ka Saaman" and "Marmik" weekly, and will remain with the Thackeray side.



The developments came close on the heels of the party's first national executive meeting which anointed Shinde as its 'Chief Leader' late on Tuesday, making it the first time that the 56-year-old Shiv Sena - founded by the late Balasaheb Thacekray in June 1966 - shall be led by a non-Thackeray family person.