After furore over slurring women, Ramdev apologises

Barely 72 hours after his comments on women sparked a furore, a chastened Yoga guru, Swami Ramdev has expressed regrets and apologised for his remarks.



Ramdev has sent an email to the effect to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, in response to her missive of Friday demanding an explanation for his utterances within 72 hours.



Confirming the developments, the MSCW head informed that Ramdev has sent the response to her, expressing both regrets and tendering an apology, but also claiming that his remarks were allegedly twisted out of context.



"We have received his reply to our notice...However, if there are any more objections or complaints, we shall conduct a full-fledged probe and get the full video recording of the programme held last week," warned Chakankar.



