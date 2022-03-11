After getting bail in 3rd case also, ex-TN Minister Jayakumar to come out of prison

The court in the order said that he has to appear before the police in the case related to the assault on a DMK worker who was trying to cast a bogus vote. The DMK worker was caught red-handed by D. Jayakumar and forced to parade half-naked in the city. The judge also ordered Jayakumar to appear before the Chennai Police in another case.



The former minister was arrested on February 20 in the first case of allegedly forcing a DMK worker to remove his shirt and then parading him.



After this, two more cases were filed against the former minister -- one in road blockade and another in a property dispute cases. The third case in which the former minister got bail was regarding a family property dispute between his son-in-law Naveen Kumar and his brother Magesh Kumar.



The former minister in his argument said that the property dispute between his son-in-law and brother took place in 2016 and then again in 2020. In the argument before the Madras High Court, the advocate of Jayakumar said that the police had taken action against the former minister only now and that there was no explanation for the enormous delay in registration of the FIR.