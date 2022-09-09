After groin issue, National Games participation looks difficult for Neeraj Chopra

Indian Olympic Association's directive notwithstanding, champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's participation in the upcoming National Games looks doubtful, as he is coming off a groin injury and a gruelling season.

Olympic gold medallist Chopra achieved yet another historic feat on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, signing off the international season on a rousing note.

A day later, he was asked about competing in the National Games, which will be held across cities in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.

"The National Games are approaching. I am just coming back from a groin injury, and I may not be able to train for one or two weeks. So I am primarily focussed on next year," Chopra told reporters.