After hijab ban, Mumbai college bans T-shirts, distressed jeans

A city-based college, which has been in news for imposing a ban on hijab, has now also barred students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, "revealing" dresses and jerseys, or a dress that reveals religion or shows "cultural disparity".

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, in the notice issued on 27 June, also said students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus.

Students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit, it said.

The directive came after the Bombay High Court on 26 June refused to interfere in a decision taken by the college to impose a ban on hijab, burka and naqab on its premises, observing that such rules do not violate students' fundamental rights.

"Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burka, stole, cap, etc shall be removed by going to the common rooms on the ground floor and then only (students) can move throughout the college campus," the notice said.

"Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed," it said.

Students belonging to the Muslim community from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas are enrolled at the college, located in Chembur.

The notice also states that 75 per cent attendance is compulsory.

"Discipline is the key to success," it added.