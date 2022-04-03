After hijab vs saffron shawls, it's now halal vs jhatka in polarised Karnataka

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has slammed the halal controversy as the roadmap of the ruling BJP to get 150 seats in the upcoming elections. Litterateurs have written warning the government over the communal agenda while Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has warned that if communal exclusion affects the IT-BT industry, India would lose its global leadership.



Right Wing thinker Chakravarthy Sulibele explained to IANS that the campaign is necessary as Muslims are bringing economic exclusion in every industry. "We have to hit where it hurts. Muslims should rectify their mistakes and live cohesively with Hindus like they did 50 or 100 years ago," he stated.



Former Advocates Union President A.P. Ranganath, who has headed a group of advocates who lodged a complaint against Hindu activists for propagating the halal cut ban, told IANS that what is happening in the state is not a good development. "Karnataka was a peaceful state. Now, if action is taken against these few persons who are carrying out a divisive agenda, everything would settle down," he said.



"These activities are being carried out by very few people, less than 3 per cent. If legal action is initiated against these 5 to 6 leaders, the hate campaign would stop. We are proceeding stage by stage. We will continue to pressurise the government. There should not be any force. It should be left to the individual to eat halal meat or otherwise. If the government does not initiate action, there are the courts, we will proceed legally against the government," Ranganath stated.



Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzrai, Wakf, said that a decision would be taken by the Chief Minister regarding the halal meat issue. "Like the halal cut, jhatka cut should also be there. We are with the Hindu organizations who are pushing for the jhatka cut."