After job bonanza in Telangana, demand to fill vacancies in Andhra Pradesh

TDP deputy leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly G. Butchaiah Chowdary said YSRCP government should learn from Telangana government in providing jobs. Terming unemployment as the main issue in the state, he alleged that the government failed to address it.



"When Telangana government can fill up over 90,000 vacancies, why can't the government here do the same," the TDP leader asked. He alleged that the government was not making appointments even to fill the vacancies caused by retirement of employees on superannuation.