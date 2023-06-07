After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Hours after a case of molestation was reported on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, its security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

"The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am," the university said in a notice.

Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry, and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.