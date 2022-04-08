After Kota & Bikaner, Rajasthan govt clamps section 144 in Ajmer

Recently, communal violence was reported in Karauli when stones were pelted on a procession taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Many shops and vehicles were gutted during the violence.



The order issued late Thursday night by the district collector, however, does not mention or name any festival.



Former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani reacted sharply to these orders. He said that after Kota and Bikaner, now this 'Tughlaqi decree' has been issued in Ajmer as well.



Ajmer is the third city in Rajasthan in the last one month where section 144 has been imposed. Earlier, the section was imposed in Kota in view of the security concerns after the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. At the same time, in the first week of this month, section 144 was imposed in Bikaner city before the Hindu Dharma Yatra and Maha Aarti.